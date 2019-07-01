Aviation
AAI spent Rs 4 crore in 2018-19 to maintain 26 non-operational airports
Updated : July 01, 2019 07:06 AM IST
The AAI owns and manages around 100 operational airports across the country. However, it also has 26 non-operational airports with it that have no flight operations currently.
The AAI spent Rs 35 lakhs and Rs 28 lakhs on the non-operational airports that are situated in Rupsi in Assam and Jogbani in Bihar, respectively, according to the document.
