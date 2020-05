Aviation

AAI says Aarogya Setu app mandatory, asks passengers to do web check-in

Updated : May 15, 2020 07:05 PM IST

The airport operator has released its own set of guidelines as India gets ready to resume flights in a graded manner.

On May 13, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security had also issued orders in light of the social distancing and health protocols in mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic.