Domestic passenger flights will resume from May 25 in India. As the flight operations are resuming amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Airports Authority of India (AAP) has released a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) to be followed by passengers during departure and arrivals.

Here are the key things to do at departure and arrivals at the airports:

Passenger should reach the airport minimum two hours prior to departure. Only those passengers will be allowed to enter the terminal who have their flight scheduled in the next four hours. All passengers should wear protective gear such as gloves and masks. All passengers above the age of 14 years of age must be registered on Aarogya Setu or must have the app downloaded on their mobile phones. Aarogya Setu app is not mandatory for passengers below the age of 14 years. The thermal screening will take place before the passenger enters the terminal. Only those passengers who are marked green on Aarogya Setu will be allowed to enter the terminal. The use of trolleys should be discouraged. State governments and local administration to ensure the availability of public transport and private taxis for providing vital connectivity to the airport for the passengers as well as airline/airport staff. Kerb area/ city side traffic/car parking area should be strictly monitored to prevent congestion and ensure social distancing. Only personal vehicles. Airports to make necessary arrangements for sanitisation of baggage before the passenger enters the terminal. Social distancing markings to be provided at all checkpoints with at least a distance of one meter. Mats soaked in bleach to be placed at the entry of the airport to ensure disinfection. At multiple touchpoints with passengers, staff must wear a transparent face shield or counters should be mounted with glass or plexiglass sheet. Handling staff for passengers with special needs must be equipped with full protection gear with pre-sanitized wheelchairs. The passenger seating arrangement should be done in a manner that social distancing is maintained. Safe and proper disposal of all categories of waste needs to be ensured at the airport to prevent the spread of any kind of infection. Use open air ventilation in place of central air conditioning wherever possible. Employees showing signs of high fever, coughing, difficulty in breathing may not be allowed to enter the building. All food and beverage and retail outlets must take precautions.

