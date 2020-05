The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday released the standard operating procedures (SoPs) for airports ahead of the gradual resumption of flights from May 25. The passengers should reach the airport minimum two hours prior to departure and only those passengers will be allowed to enter the terminal who have their flight scheduled in the next 4 hours.

All passengers will have to wear protective gear such as gloves and masks, as per the SoPs.

Moreover, the AAI SoPs entail that all passengers above the age of 14 years of age must be registered on the Aarogya Setu App. The registration on the app is not mandatory for passengers below the age of 14 years.

All airports will ensure thermal screening before the passenger enters the terminal and only those passengers who are marked green on Aarogya Setu can enter the terminal.

The use of trolleys should be discouraged.

Earlier, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced that domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from May 25 (Monday.

"All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from May 25. Standard operating procedures for passenger movement are also being separately issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation," he said in a Twitter post.

Domestic flights have been suspended in India since March 25 after the nationwide lockdown was announced, which resulted in the grounding of over 650 aircraft.

Bookings are expected to start tomorrow for the flights starting May 25. It is expected that all airports will remain operational but the number of flights will be reduced substantially on a route temporarily by as much as two-thirds, officials said.