The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had placed SpiceJet's operations under "cash and carry" arrangement at all airports, via a notice issued on July 29. However, the decision has now been deferred. Under the cash and carry mode, an airline can use airport facilities only after making advance payments.

"Airports Authority of India deferred its decision to put SpiceJet on cash and carry. SpiceJet continues to have normal operations at all AAI-run airports as before without any impediments," the airline's spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

An airline has to make payments for services such as landing, parking and using navigation services to the Airports Authority of India. As per the standard procedure of AAI, an official said that airlines can maintain dues equivalent to half of their security deposit.

This is not the first time SpiceJet has faced such a situation, but the notice underlines the abysmal condition of the domestic carrier amid the COVID-19 pandemic.