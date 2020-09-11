  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

AAI, Adani Group sign letter of agreement for Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Jaipur airports

Updated : September 11, 2020 11:54 AM IST

Adani Group has also submitted an undertaking to AAI, whereby it has promised that it will abide by the outcome in the pending rulings.
Some public interest litigations have been filed with respect to Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati airports.
AAI, Adani Group sign letter of agreement for Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Jaipur airports

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls 1%; support seen at Rs 50,800 per 10 grams

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls 1%; support seen at Rs 50,800 per 10 grams

Hindustan Copper shares rally over 8% on sharp jump in Q1 profit

Hindustan Copper shares rally over 8% on sharp jump in Q1 profit

Investments by PE, VC funds more than halve to $1.9 billion in August: EY

Investments by PE, VC funds more than halve to $1.9 billion in August: EY

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement