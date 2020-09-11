Aviation AAI, Adani Group sign letter of agreement for Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Jaipur airports Updated : September 11, 2020 11:54 AM IST Adani Group has also submitted an undertaking to AAI, whereby it has promised that it will abide by the outcome in the pending rulings. Some public interest litigations have been filed with respect to Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati airports. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply