A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

A look back at some of our biggest and best stories from this week. In case you missed them, here's a recap:

How anti-CAA protest is spreading the idea of Constitutional Morality

The protests across India may have begun as anti-CAA but it has now become an umbrella protest against the government. And, while the BJP accuses the Opposition of fomenting trouble, the fact remains if the Opposition could manage this kind of turnout, it would have individually and collectively done well in the elections 8 months ago. It is almost as though the protestors have bypassed the politicians to defend the Republic, writes Harini Calamur.

Food price inflation: Are farmers making money?

The spiralling food inflation made headlines as it hit 14.1 percent in December 2019. The biggest contributor was vegetable price inflation that rose to 60.5 percent in December from 36 percent in November.

So while you are paying much more for your plate of food, does rising food prices indicate better income for farmers, even though temporary?

Decoding fiscal deficit and debt: Where does India stand now?

Fiscal Deficit represents net borrowings by the government in a year. Difference between the debt and liabilities at the beginning and at the end of a financial year also represents net borrowings during the year. Fiscal deficit should therefore equal change in the debt and liabilities during the financial year. All government expenditure, revenues and debts are required to be carried out through the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI). If it is done so, the fiscal deficit of the government should equal to the additional debt incurred during the year, all recorded in the CFI.

Lost in translation: Why going regional on digital is crucial for your brand's success

Now, millions of people across our vast country have an option to use a language of their choice on their smartphones. While English is still the widely used language in India, new users are now opting to access the internet in their regional languages, or at the most a combination of vernacular and English, e.g. Hinglish. This experience will only get better if brands choose to explore the potential market in this space, writes Sanjay Mehta.

Decorated cop's arrest: Spotlight on police vigilantism in India’s militant-hit states

Davinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police, was suspended on January 13, after being arrested in Kulgam district along with terrorists of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen and a lawyer working as an overground worker for terror outfits. On the face of it, it is quite appalling that a deputy superintendent of police (DSP)-level officer from Jammu and Kashmir was caught in the company of two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) operatives, in the process revealing the fault lines of India’s security apparatus in militancy-hit regions.

Masala Bonds: How a volatile rupee is dampening their spice

Masala Bonds are financial instruments through which Indian entities can raise money from offshore markets such as the London Stock Exchange. Unlike conventional bonds, these are rupee-denominated but settled in a foreign currency, so the currency risk is transferred from the issuer to the investor. The term “Masala” has been ascribed to these bonds to give them an Indian tone whilst the Chinese and Turkish variants for example are respectively known as “Dim Sum Bonds” and “Baklava Bonds”.

Dual airports in NCR and Goa: Time to overhaul India’s airport business model

With dual airport systems, the current slot portfolios will be enhanced. Thus airlines can be coaxed to leverage this towards offering better schedules. But airport marketing teams will face a challenge in convincing airlines whether to split operations or operate to both airports – a scenario that has simply not presented itself due to current monopoly positions, writes Satyendra Pandey.

Why rewarding whistleblowers is key to tackling insider trading

The reworked legislative framework presents informants with a direct channel to approach Sebi and report insider trading concerns. It provides for setting up of an office of informant protection (OIP) by the Sebi which would, inter alia, (a) receive complaints through a voluntary information disclosure form (VIDF), (b) maintain a hotline for assisting potential informants, (c) act as a communication interface between Sebi and the informant, and (d) recommend monetary rewards for the informant.

Union Budget 2020: What the government can do to revive flagging economy

Considering the economic sluggishness, tensions in West Asia and opposition to recent bills, this year’s Union budget provides an excellent opportunity for the government to restore confidence. Of late, India has seen a drop in consumer demand and lower GST collections; while unemployment and poor-quality of jobs remain the biggest pain points for the country’s youth. The government has in fact been working overtime to receive feedback from every stakeholder over the past few months. Come February 1, the country is hoping to see a more agile approach from the government in its pursuance of the $5 trillion target for India’s economy.

The problem with ​Vistara’s plan to go for all-economy class planes

Since inception, Vistara has been struggling to get the right mix for its aircraft. The airline started with 16 Business Class, 36 Premium Economy and 96 Economy class. Within a year of operations, the airline started re-configuring its aircraft to 8 Business, 24 Premium Economy and 126 Economy class seats.

Yes, No, Maybe… Yes Bank's big communication problem on fund-raising