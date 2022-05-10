Thirty-two cabin crew personnel and nine pilots failed their pre-flight alcohol tests between January-April, 2022, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

Breath analyser positive pilots include 4 from IndiGo, 1 each from GoFIRST, SpiceJet, Vistara, Alliance Air, and Air India Express. For cabin crew, 10 are from IndiGo, 6 from SpiceJet, 5 from GoFIRST, 5 from Air India, 4 from AirAsia, and 2 from Vistara.

Out of these, two pilots and two cabin crew were suspended for a period of three years for being positive for the second time. The remaining 37 crew members were suspended for a period of three months for being tested breath analyzer positive for the first time.

Since January-April, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has carried out 48 enforcement actions for violations of various requirements. Also, the aviation regulator strictly enforces requirements on the breath analyzer testing of the crew for consumption of alcohol. O ther enforcement actions were related to missing the breath analyzer test or not furnishing the declaration.

The DGCA had stated last month that airlines must ensure that 50 percent of their cockpit and cabin crew members are subjected to pre-flight alcohol tests on a daily basis.

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, all crew members were required to undergo pre-flight alcohol tests. When the pandemic struck, the tests were suspended for a couple of months. Subsequently, the tests were resumed but for only a small percentage of crew members.

With regard to pre-flight breath analyser examination, if a crew member is tested positive for alcohol consumption and refuses to undergo the test for a second time that individual would be kept off “flying duty” for three months. Besides, the individual’s licence/approval would stand suspended for that period.

According to DGCA, if it is a case of a repeat violation, the crew member will be suspended for three years. In case a crew member tests positive for alcohol consumption post-flight, then that person will have to immediately surrender the licence.

Also, information about action taken on positive tests and post-flight medical examination of crew members have to be submitted every month by the flight operator to the Director of Air Safety (HQ).