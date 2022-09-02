700 passengers stranded at Delhi airport as Lufthansa cancels flights

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Two flights of Lufthansa, one of them scheduled to depart at 2:50 am for Frankfurt with 300 passengers, and another for Munich with 400 passengers and scheduled to depart at 1:10 am, were cancelled, the police said.

Around 700 passengers were stranded at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport's Terminal-3 in New Delhi after Germany-based Lufthansa airline cancelled two of its flights due to a strike called by pilots.

Hundreds of people, relatives and family members of the stranded passengers, gathered outside the airport and demanded refunds or alternate arrangements.

Strike by pilots

Pilots staged a one-day strike to press their demands for better pay and conditions. The airline said about 800 flights were grounded at its two biggest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich, due to the strike.

Lufthansa said it had offered a one-time raise of 900 euros amounting to a 5 percent increase for senior pilots and an 18 percent increase for those starting the profession.

The pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit had called for a 5.5% raise this year and an automatic above-inflation increase in 2023.

Complaints by people

A passenger named Sikander Sharma reached out to the Prime Minister's Office and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to intervene in the matter.

"All Lufthansa flights cancelled. Sir, please help us. We are students, senior citizens and so many people stranded here in Indira Gandhi Aiport, Terminal 3. We are stuck here. The staff has vanished. No food, no accommodation, no flight rebooking," he said.

Another passenger told ANI, "I was supposed to go to Germany by Lufthansa airlines but the flight got cancelled. I've booked tickets in Emirate airlines and will be now going via Dubai where I've a layover of 14 hrs. We're yet to know when we'll get the refund."

Craig Bruce, a passenger, tweeted to Lufthansa airlines complaining about no help being extended for the stranded people. "Your customer service is absolutely shocking! Flight cancelled last minute due to your strikes this weekend and your help number on the website doesn’t even exist anymore. Have had zero help on any alternative solutions?"

With inputs from agencies