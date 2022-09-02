700 passengers stranded at Delhi airport as Lufthansa cancels flights

Mini
Two flights of Lufthansa, one of them scheduled to depart at 2:50 am for Frankfurt with 300 passengers, and another for Munich with 400 passengers and scheduled to depart at 1:10 am, were cancelled, the police said.
Delhi | Passengers at IGI airport wait for hours for alternative flights as Germany's Lufthansa airlines cancel 800 flights amid a strike by their pilots pic.twitter.com/r19X8AjNda— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022
All @lufthansa flights cancelled..Sir, please help us..We are students, senior citizens and so many people stranded here in Indira Gandhi Aiport, Terminal 3.— Sikander Sharma (@wokeman2022) September 1, 2022
We are stuck here. Staff has vanished @PMOIndia
No food, no accomodation, no flight rebooking@JM_Scindia 🙏 pic.twitter.com/McQMC0sys5
@lufthansa Your customer service is absolutely shocking! Flight cancelled last minute due to your strikes this weekend and your help number on the website doesn’t even exist anymore. Have had zero help on any alternative solutions?? #lufthansa #lufthansastrikes— Craig Bruce (@cab6283) September 1, 2022