'700 CVs in 5 Hours' — Jet CEO tweets after hiring opens for ex-employees

Jet Airways on June 24 opened hiring for cabin crew members. Posting on Twitter, Jet asked former cabin crew members to join the airlines once more as it prepares to start operations after going bankrupt in 2019.

“There’s really nothing like home! Inviting former Jet Airways cabin crew to come back and join us in relaunching India's classiest airline,” the company tweeted, adding that it was currently only hiring female employees. Jet added that it would be recruiting male cabin crew as it slowly scaled up operations and hiring.

Within just hours of posting the advertisement, the company had received over 700 CVs in response. “In the 5 hours since we posted this on social media, over 700 CVs received. Heartwarming and emotional for all of us. Here's to making history together!” said CEO Sanjiv Kapoor.

Jet Airways is in the process of restarting operations after the Jalan-Kalrock consortium emerged as winning bidders for the company during its insolvency process. The consortium has said Jet would start flights in 2022.

Part of the Jet revival strategy has been bolstered by loyal employees, many of whom have once again jumped at the opportunity to be associated with an airline that had dominated Indian skies in the early 2010s.

“At present, we are more than 200 of us at Jet Airways. Of this, more than two-thirds are former Jet Airways staff. We will soon begin recruiting for operational roles (crew, engineers, technicians, etc.),” Kapoor had stated in an interview with Outlook.com.

