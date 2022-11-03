All you need to know about hydrogen-electric aircraft Dragonfly

By CNBCTV18.com

French aviation startup Blue Space Aero will be using Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to develop Dragonfly, its four-seat light electric aircraft with a max range of more than 700 km.

Aeronautics major Dassault Systèmes has announced that Blue Spirit Aero, the France-based aviation startup, will be using Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to accelerate the development of its hydrogen-electric light aircraft, ‘Dragonfly,’ and advance the certification of accessible clean aviation.

Blue Spirit Aero has already used Dassault Systèmes’ ‘Reinvent the Sky’ industry solution experience, based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, to create a detailed 3D design of Dragonfly’s shapes. It has also tested and validated its performance in terms of aerodynamics, structure and energy using the platform.

Dragonfly, the aircraft which relies on Blue Spirit Aero’s proprietary electro-propulsive technology optimised for clean performance, aims for certification and entry into service in 2026.

Here’s a look at the Dragonfly.

1. The Dragonfly is a clean-sheet design which will use multiple electric motors to turn propellers along the leading edge of the wing in an arrangement known as distributed electric propulsion.

2. The aircraft will employ 12 motors producing power of 150kW and due to the distributed electric propulsion system, the aircraft will be able to fly even if it loses multiple engines at a time.

3. With a 12-metre wingspan, the Dragonfly will have a maximum take-off weight of 1,600 kg. Its length will be 7.5 metre and it will stand 3.1 metre tall.

4. The maximum speed of the aircraft is expected to be 135kt, with a climb rate of over 4 metre per second and a cruising speed of greater than 250 km per hour.

5. The aircraft will be entirely powered by hydrogen fuel cells, which will produce zero emission.

6. The Dragonfly will be fundamentally a four-seat electric aircraft with a max range of more than 700 km.

7. The Dragonfly’s target market is flying and aviation schools as they could install the hydrogen refuelling infrastructure within their main base.