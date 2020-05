India is likely to operate 64 flights over a period of seven days starting May 7 to bring back around 15,000 Indians from many countries as part of the government's plan to evacuate Indians outside the nation amid the coronavirus outbreak across the world.

As per an internal plan made by the government, accessed by CNBC-TV18, India is likely to operate 15 flights from overseas to Kerala, 11 to Tamil Nadu, seven to Maharashtra, 11 to Delhi, seven to Telangana, five to Gujarat, three each to Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, and one each to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The flights will bring citizens from the US, Philippines, Bahrain, Singapore, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and the UK.

Ten flights are likely to operate on May 7 and are expected to bring back nearly 2,300 citizens from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, the US, Philippines and Bangladesh.

As per the finalised standard operating procedure for such flights and ships, medical screening of passengers would be done before boarding. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Arogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened.

After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned state government. COVID test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols.