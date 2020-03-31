  • SENSEX
62 special flights carried over 15,000 kg of medical supplies in 5 days

Updated : March 31, 2020 07:08 PM IST

The cargo essentially included COVID-19 related reagents, enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits and personal protection equipments, masks, gloves and other accessories of HLL.
Air India and SpiceJet operated two flights each on March 26 and 13 flights were operated by Air India and regional arm Alliance Air on March 27.
A dedicated Medical Air Cargo related website has also been launched but it will be fully functional from April 1, 2020. The link is available on the MoCA website (www.civilaviation.gov.in).
