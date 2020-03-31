62 special flights carried over 15,000 kg of medical supplies in 5 days

Domestic airlines, cargo operators and Indian Air Force aircraft carried 15.4 tonne of medical supplies on 62 special flights between March 26 and March 30.

The cargo essentially included COVID-19 related reagents, enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits and personal protection equipments, masks, gloves and other accessories of HLL and cargo requisitioned by state and union territories and postal packets.

Terming these lifeline services, the ministry has created cargo hubs at Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and these Hubs feed to spokes at Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Agartala, Aizwal, Imphal, Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram.

Air India and SpiceJet operated two flights each on March 26 and 13 flights were operated by Air India and regional arm Alliance Air on March 27. The number of special flights and cargo transportation also increased on March 28 with 18 flights including four from Air India, eight from Alliance Air and six from IndiGo.

On March 29, a total of 20 flights were operated to Ladakh using four flights of Air India, 10 of Alliance Air and six of Indian Air Force.

Cargo flights operated to carry medical supplies to southern, eastern and north east regions on March 30. An Air India A320 operated on Mumbai-Delhi-Bengaluru-Mumbai route and carried HLL consignment of 6593 kg, consignments of Kerala and Karnataka, consignment of Bipaps for Meghalaya and consignment of ministry of textiles for Coimbatore were also transported.

Similarly, an Indian Air Force flight also operated on March 30 on Hindon-Dimapur-Imphal-Guwahati and carried consignments of HLL and ICMR kits for Shillong.

"Private airlines such as Indigo, SpiceJet and Blue Dart are also operating flights on commercial basis," the government said. Among private airlines, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir all had expressed interest in ferry of essential items and medical supplies.

In its attempt to remove bottlenecks in supply of essential items and medical equipments, the civil aviation ministry created an Air Cargo Management Group last week for COVID-19 with a dedicated team for smooth movement of cargo.

A dedicated Medical Air Cargo related website has also been launched but it will be fully functional from April 1, 2020. The link is available on the MoCA website (www.civilaviation.gov.in).

All domestic passenger flights have been suspended from March 25 till April 14 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and the government has allowed the operation of cargo flights and special evacuation flights only.