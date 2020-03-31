Aviation 62 special flights carried over 15,000 kg of medical supplies in 5 days Updated : March 31, 2020 07:08 PM IST The cargo essentially included COVID-19 related reagents, enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits and personal protection equipments, masks, gloves and other accessories of HLL. Air India and SpiceJet operated two flights each on March 26 and 13 flights were operated by Air India and regional arm Alliance Air on March 27. A dedicated Medical Air Cargo related website has also been launched but it will be fully functional from April 1, 2020. The link is available on the MoCA website (www.civilaviation.gov.in).