#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Aviation
Aviation

6 minutes: Man haunted by family's final moments on Boeing 737 Max

Updated : July 17, 2019 11:14 AM IST

In a telephone interview with The Associated Press, Njoroge went further, saying Boeing should scrap the plane and company executives should resign and face criminal charges.
Preliminary reports indicate that the software pushed the nose of the plane down in both crashes, and Boeing is working on changes to make MCAS more reliable and easier to control.
The jet's grounding is meanwhile having an impact on airlines around the world, with Europe's busiest carrier, Ryanair, saying Tuesday it will cut flights and close some bases beginning this winter because of the delay to deliveries of the Boeing planes.
6 minutes: Man haunted by family's final moments on Boeing 737 Max
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Expect robust earnings growth for cement sector in Q1, Shree Cement top pick: Edelweiss

Expect robust earnings growth for cement sector in Q1, Shree Cement top pick: Edelweiss

MCX India shares rise 8% on nearly 500% surge in Q1 net profit

MCX India shares rise 8% on nearly 500% surge in Q1 net profit

HDFC AMC shares surge nearly 7% on strong Q1 earnings

HDFC AMC shares surge nearly 7% on strong Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV