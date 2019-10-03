#CorporateTaxCut#MonetaryPolicy#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

6 factors that are holding down Indian aviation

Updated : October 03, 2019 01:19 PM IST

A growing middle class that is 300 million strong, rapid urbanisation triggering increased travel demand, a rising propensity to spend, and significant capacity by airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara entering the market are spurring India’s aviation growth.
But the current ecosystem in aviation has far too many distortions.
Aviation forecasts indicate that the Indian aviation market will witness compounded annual growth rates in the double-digits over the next five years and to leverage this growth policy interventions are necessary.
6 factors that are holding down Indian aviation
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

Wall Street drops more than 1% on domestic growth worries

Wall Street drops more than 1% on domestic growth worries

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV