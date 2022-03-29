0

50% crew members to be subjected to random pre-flight alcohol test daily: DGCA

By PTI  IST (Published)
The notice has been issued in view of reducing trend of COVID-19 cases and increase in volume of air traffic as a result of resumption of normal operation, the DGCA stated

50% crew members to be subjected to random pre-flight alcohol test daily: DGCA
Airlines must ensure that 50 percent of cockpit and cabin crew members are subjected to pre-flight alcohol test daily, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Tuesday.
"In case of flying training institutes, 50 percent of instructors and 40 percent of student pilots shall be subjected to pre-flight breath-analyzer on daily-basis," stated the notice issued by the DGCA.
The notice has been issued "in view of reducing trend of COVID-19 cases and increase in volume of air traffic as a result of resumption of normal operation."
India resumed full scheduled international flights on March 27 this year. The country resumed full scheduled domestic flights on October 18, 2021.
