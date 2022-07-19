Two Go First planes grounded by DGCA after engine snags

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded Go First's two A320neo aircraft, Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi, after the planes faced engine issues on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Both planes, which have Pratt and Whitney engines, will only go to the air after receiving approval from the aviation authority, according to the authorities, who said the agency is looking into the incidents. Both aircraft reported faults in engine number 2.

According to DGCA officials, the flight from Mumbai to Leh was redirected to Delhi. After engine number 2 developed a problem mid-flight, the Srinagar-Delhi aeroplane made a turn back towards Srinagar. In the last month, there have been several instances of technical failure in aircraft operated by Indian carriers.

Also read:

To maintain safety supervision, Jyotiraditya Scindia , the aviation minister, has met many times over the past three days with representatives from airlines, his ministry, and the DGCA.

During spot inspections, the DGCA claimed to have discovered that not enough engineers were approving the readiness for takeoff of various carriers' aircraft on Monday. Before every flight, an aircraft is examined and certified by an aircraft maintenance engineer (AME).

Airlines must now abide by DGCA-issued rules on the deployment of competent AME employees by July 28.

The DGCA order observed that the AME teams of airlines were erroneously determining the "cause of a reported defect" as a result of the spot checks. On July 17, pilots noticed a problem with one engine and decided to divert IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad aircraft to Karachi as a precaution.

The Air India Express aircraft from Calicut to Dubai on the night of July 16 was diverted to Muscat after a burning odour was noticed in the cabin while in flight. On July 15, the Air India Express aircraft from Bahrain to Kochi had a live bird discovered in the cockpit.

At the moment, SpiceJet is being investigated. After at least eight incidences of mechanical issues in its aircraft since June 19, the DGCA sent SpiceJet a show-cause notice on July 6. All of these occurrences are being looked upon by the DGCA right now.

(With inputs from PTI)