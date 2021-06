A total of 17 pilots of Air India, IndiGo, and Vistara died due to COVID-19 in May when the country saw the peak of the coronavirus pandemic's second wave, sources said on Thursday.

IndiGo lost 10 pilots and Vistara two, aviation industry sources stated. Air India officials said five senior pilots – captains Harsh Tiwary, G P S Gill, Prasad Karmakar, Sandeep Rana, and Amitesh Prasad – of the national carrier died of Covid.