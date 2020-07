Twelve employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) have tested positive for COVID-19 so far while one has succumbed.

"Twelve HAL employees have tested positive. One employee died due to underlying conditions but tested positive for COVID-19 upon his death," said HAL spokesperson Gopal Sutar.

The company said that it was taking all precautionary measures and that operations continue at 100 percent staff capacity, with employees working in shifts.

"HAL is taking all steps to ensure all protocols related to COVID-19 are followed as per updated MHA guidelines. HAL hospital is well equipped with beds reserved for patients showing COVID symptoms. At workplaces, measures are taken to ensure social-distancing, compulsory wearing of masks, complete and frequent sanitisation of entire working areas, temperature monitoring of everyone who enters," the spokesperson added in the statement.

HAL has approximately 15,000 employees in Bengaluru and 28,000 overall.