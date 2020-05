A total of 11 asymptomatic passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last two days, the airline said on Thursday. This included three passengers on 6E 955 from Delhi to Jammu on May 26, 2020, six passengers onboard 6E 6992 from Bengaluru to Coimbatore on May 27, 2020 and two passengers on 6E 908 from Delhi to Coimbatore on May 27, 2020.

It is important to note that all positive passengers were wearing protective gear including face mask, shield, and gloves and other passengers were also wearing these personal protective equipments (PPEs) which are being provided by the airline.

The operating crew has been sent for home quarantine for a period of 14 days and the airline is in the process of notifying other passengers as per government guidelines, IndiGo said.

"All our aircraft are regularly sanitised as a standard operating procedure and the aircraft operating these flights were immediately disinfected as per protocol," IndiGo spokesperson said.

IndiGo is the largest airline in the country with nearly 49 percent market share. It has been operating around 200 flights daily since May 25.

A couple of days back, a passenger who travelled on 6E 381 from Chennai to Coimbatore on May 25 had also tested positive for COVID-19.

"He was seated on-board the aircraft with all precautionary measures including face mask, face shield and gloves, as were the other passengers. Additionally, no one else was seated in his vicinity, significantly reducing the possibility of transmission," IndiGo had said.

Aircraft operations resumed on May 25 after a suspension of two months. The ban was implemented amid a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.