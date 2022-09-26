Homeaviation news

100 Best Airlines 2022: Vistara is Number 20, Indigo at 45 — but who's on top?

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

‘The Oscars of the aviation industry’ is based on the customer surveys conducted by the organisers of the event Skytrax, a United Kingdom-based airline and airport ranking website.

Qatar Airways has been voted the World’s Best Airline for a record seventh time at the 2022 World Airline Awards. At the event, India’s Vistara was also a key winner, bagging two awards for the Best Airline in India and Southern Asia and the Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia.

Among the 100 best airlines, Vistara ranked 20 while another Indian budget flyer Indigo ranked 45.

Widely regarded as ‘the Oscars of the aviation industry,’ the World Airline Awards are based on the customer surveys conducted by the organisers of the event Skytrax, a United Kingdom-based airline and airport ranking website.

The Chief Executive Officer of Vistara, Vinod Kannan, said “It is incredibly heartening for all of us at Vistara to win these awards, which reaffirms the steadfast trust our customers have in us and is a true testament to Vistara setting global benchmarks for excellence in operations and service delivery.”

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways bagged eight more awards, including Best Business Class, Best Business Class Seat, and Best Business Class Lounge Dining, apart from the Best Airline award.

Here are the top 20 Airlines in the world announced in the World Airline Awards 2022:

  1. Qatar Airways
  2. Singapore Airlines
  3.  Emirates
  4. ANA All Nippon Airways
  5. Qantas Airways
  6. Japan Airlines
  7. Turkish Airlines
  8. Air France
  9. Korean Air
  10. Swiss Int’l Air Lines
  11. British Airways
  12. Etihad Airways
  13. China Southern
  14. Hainan Airlines
  15. Lufthansa
  16. Cathay Pacific
  17. KLM
  18. EVA Air
  19. Virgin Atlantic
  20. Vistara

    21. According to CNN, Skytrax conducted a survey among more than 14 million customers in over 100 countries between September 2021 and August 2022 to determine the best airlines of the world.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
