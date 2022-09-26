100 Best Airlines 2022: Vistara is Number 20, Indigo at 45 — but who's on top?

By CNBCTV18.com

Qatar Airways has been voted the World’s Best Airline for a record seventh time at the 2022 World Airline Awards. At the event, India’s Vistara was also a key winner, bagging two awards for the Best Airline in India and Southern Asia and the Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia.

Among the 100 best airlines, Vistara ranked 20 while another Indian budget flyer Indigo ranked 45.

Widely regarded as ‘the Oscars of the aviation industry,’ the World Airline Awards are based on the customer surveys conducted by the organisers of the event Skytrax, a United Kingdom-based airline and airport ranking website.

The Chief Executive Officer of Vistara, Vinod Kannan, said “It is incredibly heartening for all of us at Vistara to win these awards, which reaffirms the steadfast trust our customers have in us and is a true testament to Vistara setting global benchmarks for excellence in operations and service delivery.”

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways bagged eight more awards, including Best Business Class, Best Business Class Seat, and Best Business Class Lounge Dining, apart from the Best Airline award.

The best just got seven times better. We are proud to be Skytrax ‘Airline of the Year’ 2022 for a record seventh time.Thank you for choosing #QatarAirways, your votes mean the world to us. pic.twitter.com/XQPL3JPCUZ — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) September 24, 2022

Here are the top 20 Airlines in the world announced in the World Airline Awards 2022:

Qatar Airways

Singapore Airlines

Emirates

ANA All Nippon Airways

Qantas Airways

Japan Airlines

Turkish Airlines

Air France

Korean Air

Swiss Int’l Air Lines

British Airways

Etihad Airways

China Southern

Hainan Airlines

Lufthansa

Cathay Pacific

KLM

EVA Air

Virgin Atlantic

Vistara

According to CNN, Skytrax conducted a survey among more than 14 million customers in over 100 countries between September 2021 and August 2022 to determine the best airlines of the world.