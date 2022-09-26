    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homeaviation News100 best airlines 2022 vistara is number 20 indigo at 45 but whos on top 14804661.htm

    100 Best Airlines 2022: Vistara is Number 20, Indigo at 45 — but who's on top?
    ‘The Oscars of the aviation industry’ is based on the customer surveys conducted by the organisers of the event Skytrax, a United Kingdom-based airline and airport ranking website.

    Qatar Airways has been voted the World’s Best Airline for a record seventh time at the 2022 World Airline Awards. At the event, India’s Vistara was also a key winner, bagging two awards for the Best Airline in India and Southern Asia and the Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia.

    Among the 100 best airlines, Vistara ranked 20 while another Indian budget flyer Indigo ranked 45.

    Widely regarded as ‘the Oscars of the aviation industry,’ the World Airline Awards are based on the customer surveys conducted by the organisers of the event Skytrax, a United Kingdom-based airline and airport ranking website.

    Also read: View: Financing India's airline growth plans and why a rethink is required

    The Chief Executive Officer of Vistara, Vinod Kannan, said “It is incredibly heartening for all of us at Vistara to win these awards, which reaffirms the steadfast trust our customers have in us and is a true testament to Vistara setting global benchmarks for excellence in operations and service delivery.”

    Meanwhile, Qatar Airways bagged eight more awards, including Best Business Class, Best Business Class Seat, and Best Business Class Lounge Dining, apart from the Best Airline award.

    Here are the top 20 Airlines in the world announced in the World Airline Awards 2022:

    1. Qatar Airways
    2. Singapore Airlines
    3.  Emirates
    4. ANA All Nippon Airways
    5. Qantas Airways
    6. Japan Airlines
    7. Turkish Airlines
    8. Air France
    9. Korean Air
    10. Swiss Int’l Air Lines
    11. British Airways
    12. Etihad Airways
    13. China Southern
    14. Hainan Airlines
    15. Lufthansa
    16. Cathay Pacific
    17. KLM
    18. EVA Air
    19. Virgin Atlantic
    20. Vistara

      21. According to CNN, Skytrax conducted a survey among more than 14 million customers in over 100 countries between September 2021 and August 2022 to determine the best airlines of the world.

      Also read: SpiceJet slides over 5% after NCLT Delhi issues notice on insolvency plea
      (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
