TOP NEWS »

#CABQuiz#GST#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

10 key takeaways from aviation sector in 2019

Updated : December 18, 2019 05:38 PM IST

India’s second-largest airline and largest international player Jet Airways India Ltd suspended operations for a temporary but indefinite period on April 17, 2019.
The Spicy Hot airline was in the red for the most part of the year as it faced issues arising out of the grounding of its MAX fleet.
State-run Airports Authority of India commenced the airport privatisation programme of government with six airports in the first phase.
10 key takeaways from aviation sector in 2019
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Infosys to pay California Rs 56 crore to settle visa fraud charges, whistleblower to get 15% of settlement

Infosys to pay California Rs 56 crore to settle visa fraud charges, whistleblower to get 15% of settlement

GST Council meeting: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

GST Council meeting: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

WeWork arranges $1.75 billion credit line with Goldman Sachs

WeWork arranges $1.75 billion credit line with Goldman Sachs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV