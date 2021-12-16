Zoomcar Host launched; here are 3 simple steps to start earning with your car in just 24 hours

Indians will now be able to earn money from their cars that are sitting unused in garages. Zoomcar has announced the launch of its vehicle host programme called Zoomcar Host. Individual vehicle owners will now be able to list their personal vehicles on the platform and earn money while doing so. Zoomcar aims to increase its network of cars to 50,000 cars and 100 cities in the next 12 months, from the current strength of 5,000 cars and eight cities with the help of the programme.

“At Zoomcar, our mission is to democratise car access across the world’s high growth urban centres. India will remain our largest market for the indefinite future and our new host programme is just another example of our commitment to creating localised solutions to address pressing challenges linked to urban mobility in India,” said Greg Moran, CEO & Co-Founder Zoomcar.

Individuals can enrol at Zoomcar Host through three easy steps:

Fill the sign-up form for the programme free of cost.

A health check for the vehicle and installation of safety devices, which is completed within 24 hours.

List your car on the platform, as per your time and preference.

Earnings and bonuses

Earnings from the platform will be credited weekly by Zoomcar directly to the bank account.

The company is currently offering a joining bonus of Rs 10,000, in addition to incentives that are offered during the initial period on the marketplace. Car owners can also earn further incentives based on host ratings on Zoomcar Host.