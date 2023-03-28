Zomato, Kotak Mahindra Prime join hands with Gogoro to accelerate EV adoption by delivery partners

All three companies, with this partnership, aim to offer last-mile delivery partners associated with Zomato affordable loan terms and battery-swapping services. Currently, Zomato has more than 3 lakh delivery partners in the country.
Homegrown food delivery platform Zomato and Kotak Mahindra Bank’s subsidiary Kotak Mahindra Prime on Tuesday joined hands with Taiwan-based battery swapping company Gogoro to promote fast adoption of electric mobility in the last-mile transportation segment in India.
Horace Luke, Gogoro Founder and CEO, in a statement, said, "The urban transformation to electric transportation in India's cities has begun and it is essential that we provide delivery partners with an accessible path to own and leverage the benefits that smart electric two-wheeler vehicles and battery swapping offer.”
Kotak Mahindra Bank’s vehicle leasing division Kotak Mahindra Prime will provide accessible loan terms as part of the tie-up.
Mohit Sardana, COO at Zomato Food Delivery, said, “Electric two-wheelers powered by affordable, reliable, and accessible battery swapping solutions can positively impact delivery partner pay-outs, apart from reducing air pollution. That's why we're excited to partner with Gogoro and Kotak on this endeavour.”
(With inputs from PTI)
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
First Published: Mar 28, 2023
