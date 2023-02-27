Bengaluru-headquartered electric mobility platform Yulu, in partnership with Bajaj Auto, launched two new electric 2-wheelers (e2Ws) Miracle GR and DeX GR in India on Monday. The company claims that these new electric vehicles offer a higher operational efficiency to improve Yulu’s overall financial metrics.

This partnership between Yulu and Chetak Technology Ltd, a 100 percent owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto, aims to transform mobility through smart, shared, sustainable, and safe electric vehicles. The new e2Ws are powered by Yulu’s AI-led technology stack and will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India.

Yulu and Bajaj Auto launch their new electric 2-wheelers Miracle GR & DeX GR

Bajaj, which already has a stake in Yulu, also retails the Chetak electric scooter in the market. Bajaj Auto helped localise and upgrade Yulu’s second-generation e-scooters and also partly manufactured components.

According to the company, these new third-generation e-bikes are fool proof, fall proof and will offer OTA support. Yulu said that these new e-bikes are trackable and offer easy manoeuvrability for both personal and commercial usage. The company is targeting to put around 1 lakh electric two-wheelers by Oct 2023.

Yulu also stressed about its collaboration with Magna for battery swapping network. Yulu and Magna have gotten into a joint venture to launch Yuma Energy, which offers ‘battery-as-a-service for electric two-wheelers. Magna put in an investment of $77 million to set up this joint venture in September 2022 and the service was launched on February 2, 2023.

Miracle GR

S Ravikumar, Chief Business Development Officer of Bajaj Auto Limited, in a statement, said, “Going electric is a key strategic priority at Bajaj, and Yulu is an integral part of this strategy. Yulu’s deep expertise in EV technology and market knowledge coupled with Bajaj Auto’s strong, world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, is a powerful force that is shaping India’s future of mobility.”

Yulu, which claims to have doubled its fleet in the last three months, is expected to put bring 1 lakh new vehicles on the road across major cities in India and is targeting more than 10-fold growth in revenues by the end of the year.

Amit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Yulu, in a statement, said, “This launch will further solidify our position as a market leader in the shared mobility space, while reinforcing our commitment to sustainably solve the problems of traffic congestion and air pollution for daily commute and last-mile deliveries.”

DeX GR

Both Miracle GR and DeX GR come with smart dockless EV technology. The Miracle GR offers a maximum speed of 25 km per hour, while DeX GR gets a goods carrier that can hold up to 15 kg. They also feature a head and tail light.

Yulu’s fleet operates on swappable batteries and is powered by Yuma Energy, which has around 100 stations across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. The company plans to increase these stations to 500 by 2024.

Travellers can use the Yulu app to access and use e-bikes. Neither a driving license nor a helmet is required to drive the non-motorised bike. Yulu explains that the process is to use the Yulu app to locate the nearest Yulu vehicle, pick a bike and scan the QR code on the bike panel to unlock it. Furthermore, to end the ride, the user has to first reach the Yulu zone to park and lock the bike and click ‘End' on the app.