Yulu and Bajaj Auto launch new electric 2-wheelers Miracle GR, DeX GR

The new e2Ws are powered by Yulu’s AI-led technology stack and will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India. The partnership between Yulu and Chetak Technology Ltd, a 100 percent owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto, through these two new EV launches, aims to bring one lakh new vehicles on the road across major cities in India and is targeting more than 10-fold growth in revenues by the end of the year.

Bengaluru-headquartered electric mobility platform Yulu, in partnership with Bajaj Auto, launched two new electric 2-wheelers (e2Ws) Miracle GR and DeX GR in India on Monday. The company claims that these new electric vehicles offer a higher operational efficiency to improve Yulu’s overall financial metrics.

This partnership between Yulu and Chetak Technology Ltd, a 100 percent owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto, aims to transform mobility through smart, shared, sustainable, and safe electric vehicles. The new e2Ws are powered by Yulu’s AI-led technology stack and will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India.

Yulu and Bajaj Auto launch their new electric 2-wheelers Miracle GR & DeX GR Yulu and Bajaj Auto launch their new electric 2-wheelers Miracle GR & DeX GR

These new e-bikes were first unveiled at the 2023 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, USA. Bajaj, which already has a stake in Yulu, also retails the Chetak electric scooter in the market. Bajaj Auto helped localise and upgrade Yulu’s second-generation e-scooters and also partly manufactured components.

S Ravikumar, Chief Business Development Officer of Bajaj Auto Limited, in a statement, said, “Going electric is a key strategic priority at Bajaj, and Yulu is an integral part of this strategy. Yulu’s deep expertise in EV technology and market knowledge coupled with Bajaj Auto’s strong, world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, is a powerful force that is shaping India’s future of mobility.”

Yulu, which claims to have doubled its fleet in the last three months, is expected to put bring 1 lakh new vehicles on the road across major cities in India and is targeting more than 10-fold growth in revenues by the end of the year.

Amit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Yulu, in a statement, said, “This launch will further solidify our position as a market leader in the shared mobility space, while reinforcing our commitment to sustainably solve the problems of traffic congestion and air pollution for daily commute and last-mile deliveries.”

Yulu’s fleet operates on swappable batteries and is powered by Yuma Energy, which has around 100 stations across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. The company plans to increase these stations to 500 by 2024.

(This is a developing story and will be updated soon)