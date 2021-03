Tesla had hinted before that it would be open to accepting Bitcoin as a mode of payment but who knew it would happen this soon. Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO, on Wednesday, announced on Twitter that people could now buy Tesla with Bitcoin.

Tesla's decision to accept the cryptocurrency as a mode of payment came just over a month after it invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin. Following Tesla's investment, the prices of Bitcoin rallied to an all-time high at $60,000 in March.

Musk further said the leading electric vehicle company was using only “internal and open source software”, adding it operated Bitcoin nodes directly.

Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly. Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021

“Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency,” he said, adding, “Pay by Bitcoin capability available outside the US later this year”.

Meanwhile, after seeing an upsurge of nearly 40 percent in its stock since February 28, Bitcoin has now been hovering in the range of $54,000 to $60,000 over the past few weeks.

Besides Tesla, Bitcoin’s gains have been largely attributed to signs that it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies such as Mastercard and BNY Mellon. It remains to be seen if the decision of the Tesla chief will encourage others to accept the cryptocurrency as a mode of payment.

Roughly a decade ago, many had predicted that cryptocurrency would be the future or even the future of money itself. Fast-forward to 2021, despite all kinds of claims, there's still a long way to go before Bitcoin becomes a mainstream currency. Having said that, the criticism of cryptocurrency has grown too, with many experts saying the gains it is making could just be a bubble that may burst any moment.

Even historically, volatility and uncertainty have accompanied the Bitcoin stock. For instance, from October 2017 to January 2018, the volatility in bitcoin prices touched nearly 18 percent. Over the last month or so, especially after Tesla announced that it had invested in Bitcoin, the prices have rallied and almost doubled from January 27 when it valued at $29,000.