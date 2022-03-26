Yet another recall from Tesla; it's a rear-view image display bug this time

Elon Musk's Tesla seems to be driving through a rough patch for the past one year. While Tesla continues to add controversial features to its cars, its run-ins with US federal safety regulators have become frequent.

In the latest letdown for the company, it had to recall 947 of its sold models — 2018-2019 Model S, Model X, and 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles — due to the probability of the rear-view image not getting displayed on time. All these vehicles were sold in the United States.

According to state-run agency National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the rear-view image in these electric cars may not immediately be displayed when the driver begins to reverse. The agency even said that these models do not comply with the federal safety standard on rear visibility.

Subsequently, Tesla had to recall these models to perform an over-the-air software update to address the issue. Unfortunately for the company, this isn’t a standalone case.

February 2022

Just last month, Tesla recalled 8,17,143 cars in the United States over a flaw in seat belt chime functionality — the largest recall in the carmaker's history. It was said that all those car models had a software error due to which the seat belt reminder chimes may not sound when the vehicle is started and the driver hasn't buckled up.

In the same month, about 5,80,000 Teslas were recalled due to its “Boombox.” This music feature allowed drivers to play external sounds while in motion. It was feared that the feature could potentially obscure Pedestrian Warning System sounds.

January 2022

In January, the electric carmaker had to recall 54,000 vehicles -- Model S sedans, X SUVs, Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs -- for a 'Full Self Driving' bug. This defect led cars and SUVs to pass through stop signs without bringing them to a complete halt. Later, the company disabled the rolling stop software in these vehicles.

December 2021

Tesla’s tryst with recalls was widely reported last year as well. In December, the company recalled over 475,000 vehicles -- Model S and Model 3 -- to fix defects in camera systems and trunks. There were issues with the hood latch as well. All these vehicles were repaired free of cost.

November 2021

Possible weak suspension knuckles prompted the company to recall 826 Tesla Model Y vehicles. Besides, 7,600 other Tesla cars -- Model X and Model S -- were recalled because there was a chance that airbags could tear when used.

October 2021

Nearly 12,000 cars -- Models S, X, 3 and Y -- were recalled due to false warnings of a possible forward collision. Additionally, more than 2,800 Tesla Model 3 vehicles were called back due to loose front suspension bolts -- a defect which according to NHTSA could "adversely impact vehicle controllability".

February 2021

The automaker got caught in an embarrassing situation due to its Passenger Play feature which allowed drivers to play video games on the dashboard even when the vehicle was in motion. Following an investigation by NHTSA, Tesla was asked to remove such gaming features while the car was moving. Under pressure from the federal authority, Tesla agreed to recall 135,000 vehicles with touch-screen displays in February last year.

Meanwhile, in August last year, the NHTSA opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's driver assistance system after multiple crashes were reported with this feature being activated. In the first half of 2022, several crash cases of Tesla cars were reported when they were on autopilot mode.

