2022 was truly an electric year for the auto industry. From hatchbacks to SUVs to bikes there was no stopping the electric vehicle (EV) boom, as Indian roads witnessed a nearly three-fold rise in this fast-growing segment.

From 3.2 lakh EVs in 2021 to around 10 lakh electric vehicles in 2022, India’s EV sector has grown over 200 percent this year, according to data released by VAHAN. From 0.7 percent adoption in 2019, and 2020 to 1.7 percent in 2021. 4.7 percent of all vehicles sold in 2022 were electric.

While the overall percentage may seem low, the numbers are clearly showing strong growth. If monthly sales were around 13,000 in 2020, that number increased to 43,000 in 2021 and 1.2 lakh in 2022.

Among states, Delhi is leading the way with 10 percent of all vehicle registrations for EVs. When it comes to EV adoption, Karnataka is at 6.1 percent, Maharashtra at 5.6 percent and Tamil Nadu at 3.8 percent.

2023 is set to be packed with new electric vehicle launches. For the first time at least 30 pure EV companies will showcase their products at the Auto Expo in January along with electric vehicles from established OEMs.

Here are some cars and two-wheelers that will definitely hit the roads next year.

Tata Motors has launched the Rs 10 lakh Tigor.EV, which will begin sales in January. According to reports, you could see the Altroz and the Punch in electric avatars as well.

Hyundai will be launching the premium electric car the IONIQ5, which is based on the same platform as the Kia EV6. Hyundai's this new EV will give you a range of 631 kilometres and could be priced around Rs 50 lakhs.

MG Motor, once a chunk of the mass market EV segment, will be launching the Air EV. The company claims that this compact vehicle is most suitable for intra-city travel and gives you a range of 200 to 300 kilometres will be the smallest electric car in India. MG Air EV will be priced between Rs 10 to 15 lakhs.

Mahindra and Mahindra's EV offering XUV400 will also be commercially launched in January. Promising a range of more than 450 kilometres, this electrified EV is likely to be priced at around Rs 15 to 20 lakhs.

French carmaker Citroen will be launching its electric hatch eC3 to compete with Tatas' Tigor.EV and Tiago.EV. This hatchback will offer a driving range of at least 300 kilometres and could be priced between Rs 10 to 12 lakhs.

In the two-wheeler space, you can expect Bajaj Auto to launch multiple products two EVs, one for micro-mobility, and one for the B2B segment for Bajaj-backed Yulu and more than one new scooter under the Chetak brand.

Ather 450 X upgrade will be launched in January and an all-new e-scooter from the company can be expected in August-September next year.

Bharat Forge-backed Tork Motors will be launching a facelift of the Kratos in January, followed by one new electric motorcycle platform in the upcoming year.

The world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp will focus on expanding sales of the Vida V1 Pro and the Vida V1 Plus to more cities. But we do hear the company will launch at least one new electric scooter under the Vida brand in 2023.

Overall in 2023, EV makers will be increasing volumes and launching new products. According to industry estimates, the market share of electric two-wheelers could go up from 15 percent to 25 percent next year.

The market share of electric cars could go up from 1.4 to 3 percent that is from 50,000 electric cars in annual volumes this year to 1.2 lakh cars. Pricing pressures could impact the growth of the sector, battery costs have been going up by 7 to 8 percent and are currently around $160 per kilowatt hour. This could impact sales, any COVID disruptions in China may also impact production and prices.