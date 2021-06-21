Yamaha targeting 100 premium outlets in India, testing waters for EV’s

Yamaha Motor is looking to further strengthen its presence in the premium segment with the launch of the new FZ-X, designed specifically for the Indian market and aimed at touring and city rides. With a starting price of Rs 1,16,800, the 150cc bike is packed with features. The Bluetooth enabled motorcycle comes with a communication control unit allowing you to check smartphone notifications on the instrument cluster and get maintenance recommendations, parking location and fuel consumption updates on the mobile phone. Yamaha has given this neo-retro styled motorcycle a tough image with metal strips on the fuel tank, side covers, engine guard and headlight.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 about Yamaha’s India strategy, Ravinder Singh, Yamaha India’s Vice President said the company is looking to increase its presence pan India with 100 new outlets catering to the premium segment. “The company already has 25 Blue Streaks outlets and our plan is to increase this number to 100 by the end of the year. While we have a 3.7 percent overall market share, our market share in the premium segment is 19 percent. We currently have products in the 150-250cc category and plan to focus on the premium segment. There are no plans as of now to launch to get into the 100-110cc category”, he said.

The company which has invested 1600 crores in India since 2015, is looking at the electric vehicle space very closely but is awaiting a clear policy direction. However, the company is taking the first steps towards launching a fully electric scooter/motorcycle in India with the hybrid version of the Fascino 125. Ravinder Singh told CNBC-TV18 that R&D teams at Yamaha’s Japan headquarters are working towards a completely new electric platform and the company is already selling electric vehicles in Taiwan in collaboration with Gogoro. “We have the technology and can quickly bring an electric vehicle into the Indian market. At the moment we are studying the market and looking for a clear road map in terms of charging infrastructure, battery availability and the government’s plans on battery swapping”, he said.

Singh said that the company has invested a lot of money in transitioning from BSIV to BSVI and currently the focus is on generating returns on that investment. “EV manufacturing in India will require a lot of investment and we will take a call once a long term road map is clear”, he said.