Yamaha launches its first 125 cc scooters in India
Updated : December 20, 2019 09:48 PM IST
Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi will be available in dealerships from January onwards
Yamaha Ray ZR will hit showrooms a little later in the year
The company’s scooter market share saw a rise from 2.8 percent in 2018 to 4.2 percent this year
