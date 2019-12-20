#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Yamaha launches its first 125 cc scooters in India

Updated : December 20, 2019 09:48 PM IST

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi will be available in dealerships from January onwards
Yamaha Ray ZR will hit showrooms a little later in the year
The company’s scooter market share saw a rise from 2.8 percent in 2018 to 4.2 percent this year
