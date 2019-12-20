Yamaha launches its first 125 cc scooters in India

Yamaha has made its much-awaited debut in the 125 cc scooter segment by launching two new products in the category. The Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi will be available in dealerships from January onwards and is priced starting from Rs 64,530, while the Yamaha Ray ZR will hit showrooms a little later in the year with Yamaha keeping its price tag under wraps, for the moment. Both scooters are BS-6 compliant.

“We have observed the 125 cc segment growing with the total number of 125 cc scooters reaching 3 million, and projected to hit 5 million by 2025.” said Ravinder Singh, Senior VP (Sales & Strategy), Yamaha India, in a chat with CNBC-TV18.

The twin launches come at a time when Yamaha has made it clear that it wants to focus on scooters and sports bikes, given the promise that the company has seen in both segments in the recent past. The company’s scooter market share saw a rise from 2.8 percent in 2018 to 4.2 percent this year, while Yamaha’s deluxe segment saw a 0.6 percent rise in market share from 10.6 percent in 2018, to 11.2 percent this year. “The Fascino has seen a spike in market share, and our premium and deluxe segments have done well despite the slowdown,” said Ravinder.

On Thursday, Yamaha also announced the launch of the BS-6 compliant MT-15 and R-15. The company’s twin launches now mean it expects its overall market share of 5 percent to double by 2025. “Our new range of BS-6 motorcycles will help us hit 10 percent market share by 2025,” said Ravinder.

Yamaha has said that the lull in two-wheeler sales could be a thing of the past by March next year.

“The last three months have seen some signs of a revival, and we expect 2020 to see the market grow,” said Ravinder, “The current transition from BS-4 to BS-6 has led to the continued slowdown, but we expect a revival in the two-wheeler industry in the first quarter of 2020. So, the bleak scenario could end by March.”