Yamaha Motor India launched the BS6 range of FZ Series — FZ-FI and FZS-FI — on Monday. While FZ-FI costs Rs 1.03 lakh, FZS-FI will be available for Rs 1.07 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi) — an increase in price of around Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500, respectively.

Features

The kerb weight of both variants has been reduced by 2kgs to 135kg. This should make it slightly easier to ride and accelerate faster. One of the most interesting features of the FZ FI and FZ S FI is the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Bluetooth system.

Earlier, this feature was available only in the Dark Knight edition of the two-wheeler. Using this feature, the rider can answer calls, e-lock or locate the bike. The motorcycles also have a side stand engine cut-off function — a useful safety feature.

New colours

As part of the update, the Japanese manufacturer has introduced a new colour scheme for both models. For the 2021 Yamaha FZ F1, there are two colour options — Racing Blue and Metallic. The FZS FI is available in five colours — Matte Red, Dark Matte Blue, Matte Black, Dark Knight and Vintage Edition. The bike has a single-channel ABS, LED headlight, 140mm wide rear radial tyre and two-level single-piece saddle.

Engine

The FZ series is powered by the same 149-cc, fuel-injected, air-cooled BS6 engine that makes 12.4bhp maximum power at 7,250rpm and 13.6Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. The powertrain is paired with a 5-speed transmission. The fuel tank capacity of the range is 13 litres.

Yamaha FZ-FI: Rs 1.03 lakh.

Yamaha FZS-FI (base colours): Rs 1.07 lakh

Yamaha FZ S Vintage Edition: Rs 1.10 lakh.

Yamaha FZ S Dark Knight: Rs 1.08 lakh.

Competition