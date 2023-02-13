homeauto NewsYamaha launches 2023 FZS, R15, MT 15 and FZX with increased prices, updated safety features

Yamaha launches 2023 FZS, R15, MT-15 and FZX with increased prices, updated safety features

3 Min(s) Read

By Vivek Dubey  Feb 13, 2023 1:54:22 PM IST (Published)

Yamaha has launched 2023 versions of R15, MT-15, FZ-S and FZ-X. Here's a look at their prices and updates in features

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha, on February 13, launched 2023 versions of R15, MT-15, FZ-S and FZ-X with a slew of functional updates to improve safety and convenience.

Recommended Articles

View All

ZoomedOut: Here's why market cap is not in a lending bank’s calculus

Feb 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The story behind Mumbai's first transperson-run cafe in Andheri West

Feb 11, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Real Estate Trends — What this year has on the cards in commercial space

Feb 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Cyber Security: How to share your VPN connection

Feb 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The motorcycles will include amenities such as a TFT dashboard and LED indicators and will comply with the stricter OBD-2 norms, which come into effect on March 31.
Yamaha also announced that all its motorcycles will be BS 6.2-compliant and compatible with E20 fuel (20 percent ethanol mixed with petrol) by the end of 2023 along with several upgrades.
A look at revised prices of Yamaha bikes
Yamaha’s most affordable bike in India FZ-FI V3 is now priced at Rs 1.15 lakh, up Rs 2,000. The new FZS-FI V4 will cost Rs 1.27 lakh, while the FZ-X is priced starting at Rs 1.36 lakh and ranges up to Rs 1.37 lakh, making it dearer by about Rs 3,000.
Youtube-screengrab
The MT-15 V2.0 is priced at Rs 1.68 lakh, a Rs 4,000 hike from the outgoing model. The range-topping R15M, on the other hand, costs Rs 1,000 more at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
New features
Yamaha has updated its entire Indian motorcycle lineup with a Traction Control System (TCS) and LED indicators while safety has also been improved with the introduction of dual-channel ABS on the new FZ-X 2023 model.
Also Read: Renault and Nissan to invest $600 million in India and launch three new EVs each
The new FZS-FI V4 has got a redesigned LED headlight and LED DRLs, while the MT-15 V2.0 now comes with dual-channel ABS and the FZ-X gets golden alloys. The R15M has got a colour TFT display with Bluetooth Connectivity.
Yamaha R15’s cosmetic enhancements include a new dual-tone colour matte black and gold theme along with golden highlights while golden USD forks and golden-shaded wheels are offered as standard. The new colour for R15 is in addition to the current options - dark knight, metallic red and racing blue.
Updates for MT-15 V2 include a new colour scheme of gloss black and red along with Golden USD forks with red-coloured wheels and blacked-out components. Currently, Yamaha MT-15 is offered in colour options of metallic black, racing blue, cyan storm, ice fluo-vermillion and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition.
Both R15 and MT-15 get the same 155cc liquid-cooled engine that develops 18.4 PS of max power and 14.2 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Also Read: Aero India 2023 'not just a show', says PM Modi as he seeks to boost defence exports to $5 billion by 2024-25
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Yamaha Bike launchYamaha Motor India

Previous Article

Uber gets nod to operate in Maharashtra till March 20 as SC asks govt to expedite aggregator rules

Next Article

Mahindra looks to double production capacity after XUV700 and Scorpio N bookings exceed expectations