Yamaha has launched 2023 versions of R15, MT-15, FZ-S and FZ-X. Here's a look at their prices and updates in features

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha, on February 13, launched 2023 versions of R15, MT-15, FZ-S and FZ-X with a slew of functional updates to improve safety and convenience.

The motorcycles will include amenities such as a TFT dashboard and LED indicators and will comply with the stricter OBD-2 norms, which come into effect on March 31.

Yamaha also announced that all its motorcycles will be BS 6.2-compliant and compatible with E20 fuel (20 percent ethanol mixed with petrol) by the end of 2023 along with several upgrades.

A look at revised prices of Yamaha bikes

Yamaha’s most affordable bike in India FZ-FI V3 is now priced at Rs 1.15 lakh, up Rs 2,000. The new FZS-FI V4 will cost Rs 1.27 lakh, while the FZ-X is priced starting at Rs 1.36 lakh and ranges up to Rs 1.37 lakh, making it dearer by about Rs 3,000.

Youtube-screengrab

The MT-15 V2.0 is priced at Rs 1.68 lakh, a Rs 4,000 hike from the outgoing model. The range-topping R15M, on the other hand, costs Rs 1,000 more at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

New features

Yamaha has updated its entire Indian motorcycle lineup with a Traction Control System (TCS) and LED indicators while safety has also been improved with the introduction of dual-channel ABS on the new FZ-X 2023 model.

The new FZS-FI V4 has got a redesigned LED headlight and LED DRLs, while the MT-15 V2.0 now comes with dual-channel ABS and the FZ-X gets golden alloys. The R15M has got a colour TFT display with Bluetooth Connectivity.

Yamaha R15’s cosmetic enhancements include a new dual-tone colour matte black and gold theme along with golden highlights while golden USD forks and golden-shaded wheels are offered as standard. The new colour for R15 is in addition to the current options - dark knight, metallic red and racing blue.

Updates for MT-15 V2 include a new colour scheme of gloss black and red along with Golden USD forks with red-coloured wheels and blacked-out components. Currently, Yamaha MT-15 is offered in colour options of metallic black, racing blue, cyan storm, ice fluo-vermillion and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition.

Both R15 and MT-15 get the same 155cc liquid-cooled engine that develops 18.4 PS of max power and 14.2 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.