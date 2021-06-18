Yamaha launches 150cc FZ-X leisure rider at Rs 1.17 lakh; specs, features here

India Yamaha Motor Private Limited has added the new Yamaha FZ-X to its 150cc FZS line-up of bikes. The 2021 FZ-X is Yamaha's neo-retro scrambler based on the FZ series motorcycles comprising two other models.

Yamaha has priced the new FZ-X in India starting at Rs 1.17 lakh, while the Bluetooth-equipped variant costs Rs 1.2 lakh upwards. Deliveries will begin soon.

In terms of design and ergonomics, the Yamaha FZ-X, which is a first in the leisure riding category by the Japanese company, has a completely different styling.

A special feature of the Yamaha FZ-X is the 149cc SOHC, air-cooled, four-stroke, two-valve single cylinder fuel injected (FI) blue core engine.

The engine is paired to a five-speed gearbox. The power and torque figures are identical to FZ siblings, developing 12.4hp at 13.3Nm.

Yamaha FZ-X also has the Y-Connect App, which helps the rider to connect the bike with smart phones and displays all important notifications.

Answer back, parking record, battery level indicator, SMS alerts and incoming calls display on screen, mileage ranking with global Yamaha riders, malfunction notification through email, oil change timing alerts can also be accessed using the Bluetooth feature.

It has a bi-functional LED headlight with DRL enhancing visibility.

The round LED headlamp is inspired by old-school design. However, it has modern touches in the form of circular LED DRL with an LED projector nestled in the middle. The fork gaiters and plastic sump guard lend it a 'scrambler-ish' appearance.

The seat is wide and flat with a ribbed texture on the top. The forward set foot pegs and tall handlebar result in an upright riding position.

The wheelbase of the X is the same as the S at 1,330 mm. Yamaha has also replaced the FZ's fuel tank with a tall fuel tank that flows down to the single-piece seat.

The Yamaha FZ-X competes with the Bajaj Pulsar, TVS Apache, Suzuki Gixxer SF and the Honda Unicorn; while Royal Enfield is an established brand in leisure riding.

Along with the new FZ-X, Yamaha also took the wraps off the upcoming versions of the Fascino 125 and Ray-ZR scooters, to be launched soon.

The upgraded Fascino 125 FI scooter now gets Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlight with daytime running lights, LED taillights, and a new hybrid engine with power assist.

The first 200 online bookings will get a chance to win Yamaha Original Casio G-Shock watches.