Amid slump in auto sales due to COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha is expecting its Indian subsidiary to clock 5-8 per cent growth in North East in next year, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The Japanese company's wholly-owned subsidiary Yamaha Motor India Sales, which earlier said this year's sales in the Indian market will be the lowest in a decade due to COVID-19 pandemic, is hoping that the North East market will continue to grow despite challenges.