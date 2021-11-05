XUV700 completes 700 deliveries before Diwali, 70,000 bookings in debut month

Mahindra & Mahindra’s newest SUV model XUV700 has performed extremely well since its launch on October 3. The company began delivering the luxury SUV on October 30 and completed 700 deliveries before Diwali.

The company received a momentous 50,000 bookings within hours of opening the booking window. And now the total bookings have crossed over 70,000.

"XUV 700 response has exceeded our expectations. We received 50,000 bookings in three hours and even after 50,000 bookings getting locked in, enquiries continue to go up,” Rajesh Jejurikar, ED-auto and farm sectors, M&M had told CNBC-TV18.

"The celebrations begin early as we deliver 700 vehicles right before Diwali. Bookings cross 70000 in the debut month,” the company tweeted.

The company plans to deliver 14,000 units by January 2022, reported Carwale. Deliveries of the diesel variant are also set to begin at the end of this month.

Mahindra is working with three global consulting companies to implement an algorithm-based delivery process. The algorithm looks at the number of bookings, variant-level production feasibility and supply chain constraints, reported Mint.

The company, like many others, was hit by the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage that has hurt its production output, as the shortage is expected to continue well into 2022.

The XUV700 is available in two primary models — the MX and the AX series. The AX also has three sub-series, including AdrenoX AX3, AX5, and AX7.

The XUV700 MX series petrol variant is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the diesel variant at Rs 12.49 lakh (for the five-seater version). Similarly, the AX3 petrol variant will be priced at Rs 13.99 lakh and the AX5 petrol variant at Rs 14.99 lakh. Currently, the company is only making deliveries of the petrol variant.

The XUV700 was the first M&M car to feature the new ‘twin-peaks’ logo. The vehicle comes with features like an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, a built-in Amazon Alexa, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The SUV will also have a Sony music system and an Advanced Driver Assistance System, keyless entry, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, steering-mounted control switches, electronic parking brake, dual-zone climate control, air purifier, and side airbag.