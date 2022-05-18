The maker of Maserati, Dodge and Jeep wants to buy batteries from India for its EVs

Global automotive major Stellantis is here to stay and expects double digit growth in profits from India, said the company's global CEO Carlos Tavares. Tavares said India is an important pillar of the company's 2030 plan and the group has done extensive work on localisation and vertical engineering at its plants in Chennai, Pune and Hosur. The company said it has achieved a localization level of 90 percent for cars manufactured at the Chennai plant.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Stellantis Group includes 14 automotive and mobility service brands. Fiat, Jeep, Citroen, Opel, Maserati, Peugeot & Chrysler are part of the group. Stellantis plans to have 75 pure electric cars in its portfolio by 2030, up from 19 currently. "We expect 20 percent to 30 percent EVs in our portfolio by 2030 for India and global markets", said Tavares.

While the company would globally launch an electric SUV under the Jeep brand next year, the Citroen brand is likely to lead the EV rollout for Stellantis in India. Tavares confirmed, that the company will launch an electric car in India next year and is working on a range of options, including compact cars and MPV's.

"EV vehicles are being engineered in India under the smart cars program and the company had decided 4-5 years ago to have EV versions for all cars. Same applies to Citroen in India", he said.

Carlos Tavares said that Stellantis is open to collaborations in India and hinted that the group may want to source batteries not just for cars made in India but for its global supply chain through a local sourcing partner. He said that the group is investing close to one billion euros on electric vehicles, but has not made specific allocations as EV's are a part of the group's smart cars program.