By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The XTurismo hoverbike unveiled at the Detroit Motor Show in America can speed up to 100 kilometres per hour and fly for up to 40 minutes.

A Japanese start-up AERWINS Technologies debuted a flying hoverbike in the United States at the Detroit Auto Show. Touted as the world's first flying bike, the XTURISMO is a hoverbike that can fly in the air and looks like something straight out of Star Wars.

This is the world's first flying bike. The XTURISMO hoverbike is capable of flying for 40 minutes and can reach speeds of up to 62 mph pic.twitter.com/ZPZSHJsmZm — Reuters (@Reuters) September 16, 2022 The XTURISMO hoverbike, which weighs more than 300 kg, can stay in the air for up to 40 minutes at a time reaching speeds of over 100 km per hour.

Co-chair of the Detroit Auto Show, Thad Szott, took the bike for a test flight at the motor show. He said that the experience of riding the hoverbike was “comfortable” and “exhilarating.”

“I literally had goosebumps and feel like a little kid,” Szott said in a Euro News report.

How does the hoverbike work?

The hoverbike uses two large central rotors powered by a 228-hp gas-powered Kawasaki motorcycle performance engine for thrust. Along with the primary rotors, four smaller electric support rotors are also placed on the vehicle's outer edges for stability.

Currently, the hoverbike's lightweight carbon fibre body weighs only 299 kg, and it's roughly 12 feet long. The hoverbike also features an automatic control unit designed to enhance safety.

Price and availability

The XTURISMO hoverbike comes with a huge price tag of $777,000 (over Rs 6 crore).

However, the founder and CEO of AERWINS, Shuhei Komatsu, said that the company is planning to sell a smaller version in the US in 2023.

AERWINS founder also mentioned that the company is trying to cut down the cost to $50,000 for a smaller, electric model but it will take 2-3 years and will be ready by 2025.

The hoverbike is already on sale in Japan. However, due to strict regulations for such machines in Japan, the XTurismo has limited use options and is only allowed to fly, or hover, over racetracks.

The company mentioned that it aims to eventually mass-produce all-electric hoverbikes for urban use and even for disaster response and search and rescue.