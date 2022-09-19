    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Straight from Star Wars? All you need to know about world’s first flying bike

    Straight from Star Wars? All you need to know about world's first flying bike

    Straight from Star Wars? All you need to know about world’s first flying bike
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The XTurismo hoverbike unveiled at the Detroit Motor Show in America can speed up to 100 kilometres per hour and fly for up to 40 minutes.

    A Japanese start-up AERWINS Technologies debuted a flying hoverbike in the United States at the Detroit Auto Show. Touted as the world's first flying bike, the XTURISMO is a hoverbike that can fly in the air and looks like something straight out of Star Wars.
    Co-chair of the Detroit Auto Show, Thad Szott, took the bike for a test flight at the motor show. He said that the experience of riding the hoverbike was “comfortable” and “exhilarating.”
    “I literally had goosebumps and feel like a little kid,” Szott said in a Euro News report.
    ALSO READ: 
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara India launch soon: Check features, specs and more
    How does the hoverbike work?
    The hoverbike uses two large central rotors powered by a 228-hp gas-powered Kawasaki motorcycle performance engine for thrust. Along with the primary rotors, four smaller electric support rotors are also placed on the vehicle's outer edges for stability.
    Currently, the hoverbike's lightweight carbon fibre body weighs only 299 kg, and it's roughly 12 feet long. The hoverbike also features an automatic control unit designed to enhance safety.
    Price and availability
    The XTURISMO hoverbike comes with a huge price tag of $777,000 (over Rs 6 crore).
    However, the founder and CEO of AERWINS, Shuhei Komatsu, said that the company is planning to sell a smaller version in the US in 2023.
    AERWINS founder also mentioned that the company is trying to cut down the cost to $50,000 for a smaller, electric model but it will take 2-3 years and will be ready by 2025.
    The hoverbike is already on sale in Japan. However, due to strict regulations for such machines in Japan, the XTurismo has limited use options and is only allowed to fly, or hover, over racetracks.
    The company mentioned that it aims to eventually mass-produce all-electric hoverbikes for urban use and even for disaster response and search and rescue.
    ALSO READ:   Toyota-Suzuki co-developing electric car for India; launch expected in 2025
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
