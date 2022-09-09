World EV Day | CNBC-TV18 decodes how electric mobility rapidly evolved over last 3 years

By CNBC-TV18

As we celebrate World Electric Vehicle Day on September 9, CNBC-TV18's Sonia Shenoy went for a spin in the luxury EV Audi e-Tron.

According to data, the electric vehicle (EV) market across the world has grown at a compounded rate of 50 percent between 2019-2021. In the US alone, the EV market size was $24 billion in 2020. That is projected to grow to $140 billion by 2028. That is a compounded growth rate of 25 percent between 2021-2028.

Even India, which falls under the rest of the world region, has seen outsize growth of 90 percent in electric vehicles usage in the last three years, according to Bloomberg data. Also, India contributed more than a third of the rest of the world's sales in just the first six months of 2022. Let us assess India's growth numbers.

Over the last three years, sales of EVs in India have risen from just 4,800 units in 2020, all the way to almost 20,000 units in 2022. That is a growth of 300 percent. Company-wise Tata Motors is the largest-selling EV company with sales of 17,855 units in 2022 so far.

However, there are still many challenges in the mass global adoption of electric vehicles. The biggest issue currently is the energy crisis across the big cities in the developed world. California, for example, has asked electric car owners not to charge their cars during peak hours because of the load on the power grid due to the heatwave.

Even in India, issues like range anxiety, lack of charging stations, and inadequate battery swapping technology, are impeding the fast adoption of EVs.

Nevertheless, the future is looking bright, and India's electric mobility journey is gaining momentum. KPMG expects 50 million EVs on Indian roads by 2030, compared to just 1.4 million currently.