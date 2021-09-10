World EV Day 2021: Overdrive reviews Tata Tigor electric vehicle

On Overdrive today, it is an out-and-out electric show. From the review of Tata Tigor EV to auto manufacturers celebrating World EV Day to the 2021 Green Drive organised by AARGO EV Smart.

EV adoption is still very much at an infancy stage in India. Some might call early adopters of EVs revolutionaries. They are the team batting for a cleaner and pollution-free environment.

The World EV day was celebrated on September 9, 2021, but the thought of sustainable mobility should be an everyday thought, which is why Overdrive decided to celebrate Electric Vehicles (EVs) in this episode.

Tata Tigor EV now comes with more power and also boasts of a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating.

Overdrive also decided to catch up with various electric auto manufacturers in India to get their thoughts on the World EV Day.

Overdrive also featured 2021 Green Drive by AARGO EV Smart, which is one of the leading developers and installers of EV systems in India. They credited with over 100 installations across the length and breadth of India and they organised what is called the Green Drive in Faridabad recently.

To promote a more sustainable and eco-friendly way of life, AARGO EV, a smart electric vehicle charging station powered by AAR Power Solution from Faridabad, Haryana, brought together 100 EV owners to participate in what was aptly called, Green Drive 2021.

