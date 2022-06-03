Electric bicycles — why?

The first time I heard of an electric bicycle (e-bike), I was confused. The first question that popped into my head was... "Why? Where is the need for an electric bicycle?"

People usually buy bicycles for health-related reasons, and an electric bicycle— a bike powered by battery power — kind of defeats the purpose. An argument could be made that this is a greener mobility solution, I suppose, but considering that e-bikes are competing with entry-level electric scooters, where is the appeal?

But the demand for an electric bicycle is stronger than I'd expected it to be. According to Fortune Global Insights, the global e-bike market currently stands at $40.16 billion and is expected to grow to $92.19 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6 percent.

There are two types of e-bikes — pedal-assist and throttle-assist. Pedal-assist means the motor will only engage while the user is pedalling, while throttle-assist means the motor can be switched on and the bike will move forward without pedalling. The pedal-assist electric bikes can reduce human effort by about 80 percent when compared to traditional bikes.

Again, this begs the question, does it not defeat the purpose of bicycling, especially if the aim is improving fitness?

Not quite, according to Scott Sports, a producer of bicycles and other sporting equipment. "An e-bicycle in its truest sense is one where you need to keep pedalling to get assistance on your pedalling effort," says Jaymin Shah, MD of Scott Sports India.

In other words, pedal-assisted bicycles augment an athlete, rather than be a crutch. Such e-bikes come in useful when one goes on long two-way treks. In such cases, getting a push, so to speak, can help without taking away any human effort from the act of bicycling.

In India, the e-bike market was valued at $1.06 billion dollars before the pandemic struck in 2020, according to a research report by Mordor Intelligence. The market grew at a CAGR of 12.69 percent — in line with global growth — and is projected to grow at a steady clip at least for the next four years.

"India's e-bike market is still in the nascent and growing stage, with many local players offering a wide range of products," Mordor Intelligence noted in its report.

Any accelerated growth would be nullified by the price of e-bikes, with the average price being the same as an entry-level scooter in India, the report further noted.

Shah attributed the high prices to the technology being expensive at the moment, as well as to the extensive engineering involved. "High-end bicycles are made from superior, expensive materials, such as high-grade carbon fibre and alloys which normally are not seen on a motorcycle, with the sole aim of decreasing weight while remaining strong, durable. Imagine that a 7kg bicycle can carry a 100kg cyclist over long distances and perform at its best. Can you imagine that for a car?"

Shah further said electric bicycles are the best way to declutter cities. "Opting for e-bicycles results in better traffic management — 100 cyclists can move much more efficiently in the urban environment/ traffic than, say, 50 electric cars," he said.

According to Mordor Intelligence, businesses based on last-mile service, such as food or grocery delivery apps, are increasingly turning to electric bicycles to save cost and also become more eco-friendly, with several looking to increase e-bikes in their fleets by 30-40 percent.

Research outlet Markets and Markets says e-bike makers have to strike a fine balance between providing the maximum power and latest features without increasing the weight. "Determining the right battery capacity in terms of operation and range, and providing functionality compatible with smartphones and tablets at a minimum amount of power, either through a dedicated onboard device or by providing connectivity to the smartphone or tablet, is key," a report said.

"Customers' preference toward other modes of transportation, lack of cycling lanes, and infrastructure in the country might hinder India's market growth during the forecasted period," Mordor Intelligence further noted.

A lack of cycle-friendly infrastructure on Indian roads is a crucial problem. And if there is infrastructure, it is usually encroached upon. "Fines for those using cycling lanes to drive or park vehicles or set up food stalls need to be implemented," Shah said.

Through its FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles in India) scheme, the government is already encouraging the use of electric vehicles. Shah suggests that the scope of the scheme be expanded to include electric bicycles. "Elecric bicycles make the act of cycling more enjoyable — it makes for a great commute to the office or destination," he said.