Spinny, an online-to-offline retail platform for buying and selling pre-owned or used cars has sold more than 1200 cars since lockdown 4.0 began.

The company has observed a 400 percent increase in queries from women buyers since pre-owned cars are now considered a ‘necessity’ for urban households. The venture claims, for the safety of all customers and employees, Spinny has processed all orders ‘with extra care’ through a contactless delivery system.

As women are inconvenienced by social distancing and other COVID-19 related restrictions, owning a car is now seen as the swiftest, safest way of personal mobility, according to the company. Due to the liquidity crunch, however, along with other customers, women are opting for pre-owned cars, it tells.

Spinny says to provide a safe modern-day solution at each touch-point keeping ‘customer convenience’ and safety at the centre of every experience. Since the lockdown, the number of women customers is estimated to be 20 percent compared to 10 percent women car buyers in 2019, with maximum demand coming from urban areas.

Commenting on the trend of women preferring pre-owned cars, Niraj Singh, CEO & co-founder of Spinny, said: “The ongoing pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for customers, including women. Be it buying, selling, online ordering, home-test drives or home deliveries, we have set industry standards in zero-contact processes. Men try but women helm the responsibilities of the safety of the family in a household, and with the rising enquires, it's evident that women wouldn't compromise in safety in transportation for any household.''

Once on the website or app, buyers go through three simple steps for zero-contact home delivery of their chosen car. To facilitate online purchases, the car’s entire history is online with HD images covering every angle of the vehicle. Customers are given a real-time virtual tour in viewing the car and all Spinny cars displayed on the portal are available for a home-test drive at the customer’s convenience, it explains.

Across cities, Spinny car hubs function as deep sanitisation zones where each car is sanitised before and after every test drive with special focus on frequently-touched areas.

During the test drive, customers receive a complimentary safety kit comprising masks, gloves and sanitisers. Once satisfied, the customer can buy the car on the spot after the test drive or request home delivery.

Redefining the auto retail of pre-owned cars through its seamless ‘phygital’ purchase process, Spinny since its inception, has earned the trust of 10,000-plus customers. Headquartered in Gurgaon, the venture employs 500-plus people across 6 cities – Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune – via 10 car hubs.