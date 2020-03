Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has announced some measures for its customers to curb the lockdown impact during this coronavirus crisis. "We are reaching out here to give you a complete assurance of being #WithYouHamesha during this troubled phase and after," M&M wrote in a press release to its customers.

The automaker has extended its factory warranty and scheduled maintenance service for its customers. "Time frame validity of factory warranty should not worry you. Even if the warranty has expired during the period of lockdown, any repairs qualifying under warranty will be addressed in the most customer-centric manner," the company said in a press release.

It also added that a similar approach will be followed for scheduled maintenance, including free services and the dealership will reach out and invite the customers at the right time.

If the customer's factory warranty expires between March 19 till the lockdown remains, the company will also allow the purchase of an extended warranty, the press release informed.

The company is also providing roadside assistance 24 hours a day but with some limitations in cities where local administration has imposed certain restrictions.

The company also informed that it has opened 10 phone lines since its toll-free contact center is not operations during this lockdown period to provide remote assistance to all its customers.