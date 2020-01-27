Countdown

With Triumph alliance, Bajaj Auto wants to be a ‘complete’ automaker, says MD Rajiv Bajaj

Updated : January 27, 2020 08:56 PM IST

Bajaj Auto, as part of the agreed-upon arrangement, will develop mid-capacity Triumph-branded motorcycles, in broad displacement range of 250cc-750cc at its plant in Chakan in Pune.
Triumph bikes will be distributed globally.
Triumph will market the bikes in the markets where it has a strong distribution channel, and Bajaj Auto will add Triumph dealerships in countries such as Africa and India.
