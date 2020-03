Hours before the BS-IV deadline comes to an end, India's two-wheeler manufacturers are going to clear all its BS-IV inventory.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Rajiv Bajaj, MD Bajaj Auto said, "As of tomorrow morning we do not expect to have any BS-IV stocks in our network." However, Bajaj Auto dealers are hoping that the company would compensate them for any unsold stock.

SC while granting partial relief to automobile companies on March 27, said that dealers can register BS-IV stock already sold till April 30 and 10 percent of unsold BS-IV stock for ten days after the lockdown is lifted.

An official at TVS Motor Company told CNBC-TV18 that the company was trying to sell maximum BS-IV stock through online and telemarketing. The company is offering discounts up to Rs 11,000 on its BS-IV stock.

Sources at the company said on Monday, "TVS Motor Company has less than 20,000 units of BS-IV stock. We will not have any problem in liquidating it. We will focus on BS-VI sales once the lockdown is lifted".

A few automobile companies have been selling vehicles online but the deliveries would take place only after the lockdown is lifted.

Most dealers with unsold stock have a couple of options before them. Dealers can register unsold stock in their own name by March 31 and then sell in the second-hand market. Dealer sources say, companies like Mahindra and Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp may support dealers by partly compensating them for the loss due to second-hand sales.

All vehicle manufacturers would have to take back all unsold BS-IV stock in Delhi and NCR as per the Supreme Court's order. Some companies may export unsold BS-IV stock to global markets.