Tesla chief Elon Musk, who is known for his keen interest in cryptocurrencies, triggered a slew of speculations after he responded to a Twitter user asking him to make a 'cryptocurrency from scratch'.

Musk, hailed as the Dogefather by netizens, on May 16, backed Dogecoin in a tweet saying, "Ideally, Doge speeds up block time 10X, increases block size 10X & drops fee 100X. Then it wins hands down."

Responding to this tweet, a user who goes by the name @long_elon, asked, Why not just make a cryptocurrency from scratch that does everything you want technically and has a lot of development support and doesn’t have a high concentration of ownership, at least initially?

To this, Musk replied, "Only if Doge can’t do it. Big pain in the neck to create another one."

The tweets come in the wake of Musk backtracking from his announcement of accepting Bitcoins for Tesla cars. Following this, crypto enthusiasts are expecting that he might allow Dogecoins for the purchase of Tesla cars. The conjectures were fueled by his May 14 tweet stating, "Working with Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising."

The SpaceX CEO even conducted an online poll on Twitter, on May 11, asking people whether Tesla should accept Dogecoin. Not surprisingly, 78.2 percent of the poll participants supported Dogecoins for Tesla given Musk's inclination towards the Shiba Inu-meme cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin currently holds a market capitalization of over $63.05 billion, according to Coindesk.

Earlier, Musk slammed Bitcoin in a tweet. He wrote, "We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel."

Following the tweet, the price of Bitcoin nosedived. It dropped by 10 percent on May 13. Tesla had earlier announced that it had bought $1.5 billion of Bitcoins and that it would accept it as payment for its cars.