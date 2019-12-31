Why you should not buy auto stocks now — ICICI Direct explains
Updated : December 31, 2019 02:10 PM IST
Auto sector is expected to witness a de-growth of 3.4 percent CAGR in FY19-21E.
Industry volumes are expected to decline by 10.5 percent in FY20E and witness a modest recovery of 4 percent in FY21E.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more