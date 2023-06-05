English
Why JPMorgan remains bearish on Eicher Motors stock despite May sales rise

Why JPMorgan remains bearish on Eicher Motors stock despite May sales rise

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Nishtha Pandey  Jun 5, 2023 11:20:44 AM IST (Published)

Notably JP Morgan did highlight that Hunter model continues to see good response, and 35 percent of buyers are under 25 years. According to a brokerage note by Emkay Wealth Management,  post the launch of Hunter, Royal Enfield  has emerged as the segment leader with a 31.8 percent share in FY23 (4QFY23 exit share at 34.2 percent), largely at the cost of Bajaj's Pulsar.

Shares of Eicher Motors faced downward pressure on June 5 as JPMorgan predicted a decline in the stock price of the Royal Enfield manufacturer. Eicher Motors shares declined to Rs 3,674 in early morning trade declining 0.6 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

JPMorgan has a target price of Rs 3,620 with a ‘neutral’ rating on shares of Eicher Motors. At 10:40 am, shares of the two-wheeler company were trading at Rs 3,702, up 0.07 percent on the BSE.
The brokerage firm highlighted that the management of Eicher Motors maintains a cautious yet optimistic outlook on demand and does not foresee any production constraints. Furthermore, JPMorgan noted that the company expects raw material inflation to remain largely stable in the future.
